Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Decreases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,949,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,601 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 1.87% of The PNC Financial Services Group worth $1,394,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $356,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. TCF National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $347,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.56% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PNC traded down $2.67 on Friday, hitting $179.78. 62,786 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,869,646. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.09 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.40.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.35. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 72.33%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The PNC Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

