Martingale Asset Management L P Reduces Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Martingale Asset Management L P decreased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 313,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,330 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $55,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.2% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TTWO traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.54. 21,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,344,013. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $177.70. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.81 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The company has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.57.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 270,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.90, for a total transaction of $49,562,973.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTWO shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $240.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $211.89.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

