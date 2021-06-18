Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 71,009 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Martingale Asset Management L P increased its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 958,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,009 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $45,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 212.4% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 1,370.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hormel Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 40.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 6,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.06, for a total value of $288,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 99,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,780,480.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark A. Coffey sold 25,000 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.49, for a total value of $1,212,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,209,398.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,606,470. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Shares of Hormel Foods stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $47.77. 25,898 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,436,983. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $52.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 29.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of -0.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.04%.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

