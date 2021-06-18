Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 49,502 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 14.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 388,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,502 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises about 0.8% of Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $73,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 127.6% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.81.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,316 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.29, for a total transaction of $257,001.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,880 shares in the company, valued at $757,725.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADP stock traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $194.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,894,813. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.31 and a twelve month high of $200.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.49. The firm has a market cap of $82.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

