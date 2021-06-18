Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) Short Interest Update

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 269,600 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the May 13th total of 322,600 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 242,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Shares of MMLP stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.98. The company had a trading volume of 172,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,048. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $3.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $115.63 million, a P/E ratio of -9.00 and a beta of 2.79.

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $200.97 million for the quarter. Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 6.77% and a negative net margin of 1.93%. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Midstream Partners will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.005 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Martin Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $25,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Martin Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth $36,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 253.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,879 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 22,153 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Midstream Partners by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,939 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 14,284 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Martin Midstream Partners by 109.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,164 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 26,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.02% of the company’s stock.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging of petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. The company's Terminalling and Storage segment owns or operates 17 marine shore-based terminal facilities and 13 specialty terminal facilities that provide storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products.

