Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNS) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Marinus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Marinus Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 694.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 692.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,320 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNS opened at $18.14 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $20.04. The stock has a market cap of $664.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.43 and a beta of 1.41.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

