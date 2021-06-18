Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) Shares Gap Down to $16.80

Marine Products Co. (NYSE:MPX)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.80, but opened at $16.30. Marine Products shares last traded at $16.48, with a volume of 115 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $594.22 million, a PE ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.60.

Marine Products (NYSE:MPX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $78.38 million for the quarter. Marine Products had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 28.26%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a boost from Marine Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marine Products by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Marine Products by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Marine Products by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,711 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management purchased a new stake in Marine Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Marine Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.59% of the company’s stock.

About Marine Products (NYSE:MPX)

Marine Products Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells recreational fiberglass powerboats for the sportboat, sport fishing, and jet boat markets worldwide. It offers Chaparral sterndrive pleasure boats, including SSi Sport, Ski and Fish Boats, SSX Sport Boats, and the Surf Series; Chaparral outboard pleasure boats within the SSi and SSX, SunCoast, and OSX Sport Luxury models; Robalo outboard sport fishing boats; and Vortex jet boats under the Chaparral brand.

