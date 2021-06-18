MANTRA DAO 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $20.49 Million (OM)

MANTRA DAO (CURRENCY:OM) traded down 3.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 18th. MANTRA DAO has a market capitalization of $44.41 million and approximately $20.49 million worth of MANTRA DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MANTRA DAO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MANTRA DAO has traded down 10% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.67 or 0.00058998 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002724 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00024843 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003703 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.37 or 0.00730750 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00084032 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00042500 BTC.

About MANTRA DAO

MANTRA DAO is a coin. Its launch date was August 16th, 2020. MANTRA DAO’s total supply is 888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 305,050,141 coins. The official website for MANTRA DAO is www.mantradao.com . MANTRA DAO’s official message board is medium.com/@mantradao . MANTRA DAO’s official Twitter account is @MANTRADAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MANTRA DAO is a community-governed DeFi platform focusing on Staking, Lending, and Governance.MANTRA DAO leverages the wisdom of the crowd to create a community-governed, transparent, and decentralized ecosystem for web 3.0. Built on Parity Substrate for the Polkadot ecosystem, MANTRA DAO is designed to give financial control back to the people to grow wealth together. “

