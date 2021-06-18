MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) Shares Gap Up to $4.10

MannKind Co. (NASDAQ:MNKD)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.10, but opened at $4.68. MannKind shares last traded at $4.29, with a volume of 76,007 shares.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MNKD shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on MannKind from $2.50 to $6.50 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised MannKind from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MannKind in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on MannKind from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on MannKind from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MannKind presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.58.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.08 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.27.

MannKind (NASDAQ:MNKD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MannKind Co. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of MannKind by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 134,121 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MannKind by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of MannKind by 0.9% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 341,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MannKind by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of MannKind by 3.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 105,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MannKind Company Profile

MannKind Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of inhaled therapeutic products for endocrine and orphan lung diseases in the United States. The company offers Afrezza, an inhaled insulin used to improve glycemic control in adults with diabetes. It also promotes Thyquidity used for the treatment of hypothyroidism.

