Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $14.30 EPS

Manchester United (NYSE:MANU) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($13.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($14.30), Briefing.com reports. Manchester United had a negative net margin of 4.76% and a negative return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $118.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($4.42) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MANU traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,621. Manchester United has a 52-week low of $13.28 and a 52-week high of $20.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $673.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.88 and a beta of 0.93.

MANU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet raised Manchester United from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Manchester United from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th.

Manchester United plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a professional sports team in the United Kingdom. The company operates Manchester United Football Club, a professional football club. It develops marketing and sponsorship relationships with international and regional companies to leverage its brand.

