Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Mallard Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MACU) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a drop of 26.6% from the May 13th total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Mallard Acquisition in the first quarter worth $99,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mallard Acquisition in the first quarter worth $147,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mallard Acquisition in the first quarter worth $1,042,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mallard Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,343,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mallard Acquisition in the first quarter worth $2,392,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.47% of the company’s stock.

Mallard Acquisition stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,370. Mallard Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.66 and a 1-year high of $10.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.94.

Mallard Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on the effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cornelius, North Carolina.

