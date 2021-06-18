MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Trading Down 5%

MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) was down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.06 and last traded at $29.07. Approximately 1,098 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 584,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.59.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $104.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.93 million. MakeMyTrip had a negative net margin of 34.10% and a negative return on equity of 6.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 55.0% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 12.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 30,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 3,330 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MakeMyTrip during the first quarter valued at $19,525,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in MakeMyTrip by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 167,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 73,051 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MakeMyTrip by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 553,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,342,000 after acquiring an additional 18,763 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.48% of the company’s stock.

About MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing. Its services and products include air tickets; hotels; packages; rail tickets; bus tickets; and car hire, as well as ancillary travel requirements, such as visa processing and facilitating access to travel insurance.

