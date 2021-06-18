MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MAG Silver is a Vancouver-based advanced stage exploration and development company that is focused on the acquisition, exploration and development of high-grade, district-scale projects located primarily in the Americas. The Companys principal asset is a 44% interest in the Juanicipio joint venture located in Mexico, which is now in the construction phase heading to production. The Company also owns a 100% interest in the Cinco de Mayo Project, also located in Mexico. “

MAG has been the subject of several other reports. HC Wainwright raised their target price on MAG Silver from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on MAG Silver from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MAG Silver has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.06.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN MAG opened at $22.46 on Thursday. MAG Silver has a 12-month low of $11.73 and a 12-month high of $24.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 561.64 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.23.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that MAG Silver will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 174.2% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 24.4% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in MAG Silver in the first quarter worth about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 883.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in MAG Silver by 19.6% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. 38.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MAG Silver Company Profile

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of silver mining properties. It also explores for gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

