M Shawn Bort Sells 12,750 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Stock

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of UGI stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.
UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in UGI by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.
UGI Company Profile
UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.
Read More: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing
Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.