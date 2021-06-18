M Shawn Bort Sells 12,750 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Stock

UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,262,085.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of UGI stock opened at $46.78 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.09. The stock has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97. UGI Co. has a 1-year low of $29.63 and a 1-year high of $48.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.27. UGI had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This is a boost from UGI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. UGI’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 7,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in UGI by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 21,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in UGI by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,110 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.35% of the company’s stock.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.5 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,800 propane distribution locations; and sells, installs, and services propane appliances, including heating systems and propane-powered generators.

