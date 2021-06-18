M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,045 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,079,130 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $712,073,000 after buying an additional 1,994,812 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 13,623 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 8,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Uber Technologies from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Nomura started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.68.

Shares of UBER opened at $49.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.39 and a 52-week high of $64.05. The company has a market cap of $93.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.19 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.03.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.01). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 42.11% and a negative net margin of 34.45%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Tony West sold 6,500 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total transaction of $372,515.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,837,779.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services and other forms of transportation services, including public transit, as well as connect riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, other stores, and delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.