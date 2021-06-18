M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes $366,000 Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.76, for a total transaction of $52,476.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,422,643.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.63, for a total transaction of $495,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,940,173.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $753.00 to $760.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $477.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $657.00 to $641.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $656.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $536.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $441.00 and a 52 week high of $664.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.89.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.78 by $2.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 43.53%. The company had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 46.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

