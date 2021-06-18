M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,742 Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,742 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Teladoc Health by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Teladoc Health by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,958 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 2,708 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 31.2% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,044 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 432,302 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,443,000 after purchasing an additional 156,902 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glen Tullman sold 329,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.71, for a total value of $61,258,857.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 605,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,476,375.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.19, for a total transaction of $4,554,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 507,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,547,054.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 410,380 shares of company stock worth $75,176,929 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TDOC opened at $155.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.72. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.74 and a 12 month high of $308.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 0.23.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The health services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.70. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 47.93% and a negative return on equity of 0.60%. The company had revenue of $453.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Teladoc Health’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TDOC. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Teladoc Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Teladoc Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.77.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, chronic condition management, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

