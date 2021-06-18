M Holdings Securities Inc. Purchases New Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Coty in the first quarter worth $47,668,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coty by 8,317.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,006,000 after acquiring an additional 3,948,741 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Coty during the 4th quarter worth about $23,065,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coty by 381.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,040,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,201,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coty during the 4th quarter valued at about $21,712,000. 26.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Coty from $7.00 to $7.60 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet upgraded Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.78.

In related news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 245,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.78 per share, with a total value of $2,894,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE COTY opened at $8.57 on Friday. Coty Inc. has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

Coty Company Profile

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

