M Holdings Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $355,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6,100.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $688,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $387.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $374.91. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a one year low of $267.46 and a one year high of $388.77.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

