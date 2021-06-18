M Holdings Securities Inc. Invests $468,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total transaction of $1,042,390.44. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,527,088.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.04, for a total value of $1,730,628.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,146,641.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $375.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $395.00.

NYSE NOC opened at $368.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03. The firm has a market cap of $59.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $361.59.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.48 by $1.09. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $1.57 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.55%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

Read More: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.