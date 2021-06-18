M Holdings Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,093 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. 92.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPWR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.90.

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $356.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $347.63. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $215.93 and a 12 month high of $406.75. The company has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.02, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.89.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 63,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.06, for a total value of $21,558,451.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,091,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,250,807.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James C. Moyer sold 12,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.41, for a total transaction of $4,327,996.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 121,976 shares of company stock worth $41,517,365 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

