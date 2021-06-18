Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 12.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,903 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $8,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LITE. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Lumentum by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,951,315 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,975 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,738,000. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its position in Lumentum by 85.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,373,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,476,000 after acquiring an additional 633,577 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lumentum by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,414,011 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,050,000 after buying an additional 446,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lumentum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,435,000. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Lumentum alerts:

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total transaction of $534,682.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,921 shares in the company, valued at $5,438,482.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum stock opened at $81.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 0.95. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.08.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.40. The company had revenue of $419.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.02 million. Lumentum had a return on equity of 21.50% and a net margin of 21.60%. Lumentum’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Lumentum from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley cut their target price on Lumentum from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lumentum from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.65.

Lumentum Profile

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LITE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE).

Receive News & Ratings for Lumentum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lumentum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.