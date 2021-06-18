LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decrease of 12.8% from the May 13th total of 1,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 496,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Scott Seese sold 12,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $1,741,671.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 50,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.39, for a total value of $7,859,222.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,631,391.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 129,628 shares of company stock valued at $19,425,872. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 18.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 147,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,975,000 after acquiring an additional 22,925 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth $1,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 1,260.9% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 44,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 41,548 shares during the period. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $19,964,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 87,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,306 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on LPLA shares. UBS Group increased their price target on LPL Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on LPL Financial from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $166.00 price target on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. LPL Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.72.

NASDAQ:LPLA traded down $4.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.18. The stock had a trading volume of 37,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 583,413. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $146.93. LPL Financial has a 12-month low of $72.27 and a 12-month high of $159.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.28.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.13. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 39.31% and a net margin of 7.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is currently 15.48%.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

