Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 247,020 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,856 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $46,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 105.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 236 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LOW opened at $186.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $196.66. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.93 and a 52-week high of $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market cap of $132.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.35.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The company had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is presently 27.09%.

In other news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total transaction of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.91.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

