L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $104.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “At L’Oréal, they have made cosmetics the focus of all their energy and know-how for nearly a century. They are fully committed to putting their expertise and research resources to work for the well-being of men and women, in all their diversity, around the world. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. BNP Paribas raised shares of L’Oréal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of L’Oréal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $90.00.

OTCMKTS:LRLCY opened at $93.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $260.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.80, a PEG ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.57. L’Oréal has a 52-week low of $61.46 and a 52-week high of $94.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.50.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

