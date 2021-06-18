Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Sold by Payden & Rygel

Payden & Rygel trimmed its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 36.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,703 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $2,448,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth $13,241,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. 75.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Lockheed Martin news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.95, for a total transaction of $2,549,717.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total transaction of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LMT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $414.75.

Lockheed Martin stock opened at $382.90 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $385.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.38. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $319.81 and a 1 year high of $402.38. The company has a market cap of $106.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.32 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 134.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

