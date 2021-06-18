Littlejohn & Co. LLC Takes Position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSTRU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 137,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OSTRU. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $3,991,000. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $1,488,000. Beach Point Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Oyster Enterprises Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $989,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $757,000. Finally, AEGON USA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oyster Enterprises Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $379,000.

OSTRU stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,499. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.96. Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.71 and a one year high of $10.40.

Oyster Enterprises Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the media, technology, consumer products, industrials, real estate services, financial services, hospitality, and entertainment sectors.

