Littlejohn & Co. LLC Invests $400,000 in HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:HCAQ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000. Littlejohn & Co. LLC owned 0.19% of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $982,000. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $126,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $1,000,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $10,000,000. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HealthCor Catalio Acquisition alerts:

Shares of HealthCor Catalio Acquisition stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $9.78. 291,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,441. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.90. HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.48 and a 12-month high of $11.00.

HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Featured Story: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for HealthCor Catalio Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthCor Catalio Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.