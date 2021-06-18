Littlejohn & Co. LLC Invests $211,000 in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 294.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 6,309 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

CCRN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Cross Country Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.14.

Shares of CCRN stock traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $17.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,653. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $18.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market cap of $675.41 million, a P/E ratio of 80.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.17.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.85 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 24.66% and a net margin of 0.90%. On average, analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daniele Addis sold 11,862 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.77, for a total transaction of $198,925.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,343.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

