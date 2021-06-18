Littlejohn & Co. LLC Buys New Shares in Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Emerald by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 40,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,460 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Emerald by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,568 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Emerald by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,644 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in Emerald during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in Emerald by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 80,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,349 shares in the last quarter. 29.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerald alerts:

EEX traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.27. 3,078 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,745. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.33. Emerald Holding, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.78 and a 1 year high of $7.28. The company has a market cap of $379.96 million, a P/E ratio of -3.86 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Emerald (NYSE:EEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.56). Emerald had a negative net margin of 194.09% and a negative return on equity of 1.51%.

Emerald Profile

Emerald Holding, Inc operates business-to-business (B2B) trade shows in the United States. The company operates trade shows in various industry sectors, including retail, design and construction, technology, equipment, and safety. It also operates content and content-marketing websites, and related digital products, as well as produce publications.

Read More: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerald Holding, Inc. (NYSE:EEX).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.