Littlejohn & Co. LLC Acquires Shares of 25,000 Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU)

Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Scion Tech Growth I (OTCMKTS:SCOAU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCOAU. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Scion Tech Growth I in the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Scion Tech Growth I in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

OTCMKTS:SCOAU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.06. The company had a trading volume of 8,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 228,776. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.07. Scion Tech Growth I has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $11.30.

ScION Tech Growth I is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

