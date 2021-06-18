LINKA One Day Trading Volume Reaches $493,109.00 (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 18th. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and approximately $493,109.00 worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, LINKA has traded down 10.2% against the US dollar. One LINKA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00058583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.60 or 0.00024233 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003727 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $256.04 or 0.00721730 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00042696 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.18 or 0.00082258 BTC.

LINKA Profile

LINKA is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. LINKA’s official website is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

