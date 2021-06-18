Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Lightspeed POS Inc. (TSE:LSPD) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$101.54.

LSPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$104.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$105.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$120.00 target price on shares of Lightspeed POS in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from C$135.00 to C$140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

TSE LSPD opened at C$95.73 on Friday. Lightspeed POS has a 52-week low of C$32.10 and a 52-week high of C$104.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$83.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.32. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.57 billion and a P/E ratio of -66.62.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

