LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 681,900 shares, a growth of 26.0% from the May 13th total of 541,300 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,740,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of LightPath Technologies by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 14,663 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of LightPath Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 32.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPTH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of LightPath Technologies in a report on Monday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on LightPath Technologies in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut LightPath Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on LightPath Technologies from $5.50 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ LPTH traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,129,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,296. The firm has a market cap of $65.88 million, a P/E ratio of 85.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.67. LightPath Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.95 and a 12 month high of $5.45.

LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $10.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 million. LightPath Technologies had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 1.70%.

About LightPath Technologies

LightPath Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries.

