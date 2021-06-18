Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Fair Oaks Income (LON:FA17)

Fair Oaks Income (LON:FA17)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.
Shares of Fair Oaks Income stock traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.67 ($0.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,978 shares. Fair Oaks Income has a one year low of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.71 ($0.01).
Fair Oaks Income Company Profile
Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract
Receive News & Ratings for Fair Oaks Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Oaks Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.