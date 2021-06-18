Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Fair Oaks Income (LON:FA17)

Fair Oaks Income (LON:FA17)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of Fair Oaks Income stock traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 0.67 ($0.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,978 shares. Fair Oaks Income has a one year low of GBX 0.61 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 0.71 ($0.01).

Fair Oaks Income Company Profile

Fair Oaks Income Limited is a feeder fund launched and managed by Fair Oaks Capital Limited. The fund invests its entire corpus in FOIF II LP and FOMC III LP. Fair Oaks Income Limited was formed on March 7, 2014 and is domiciled in the Channel Islands.

