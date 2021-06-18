Libertas Partners Reiterates “Hold” Rating for On the Beach Group (LON:OTB)

On the Beach Group (LON:OTB)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Libertas Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock. Libertas Partners’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.27% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. On the Beach Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 435 ($5.68).

OTB traded down GBX 3 ($0.04) on Wednesday, hitting GBX 347 ($4.53). 736,011 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 441,820. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 395.46. The company has a market capitalization of £546.58 million and a PE ratio of -12.53. On the Beach Group has a 12 month low of GBX 200.50 ($2.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 517 ($6.75).

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

