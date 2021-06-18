LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) PT Raised to $175.00

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) had its price target upped by equities researchers at JMP Securities from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 14.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on LGIH. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.67.

LGIH stock opened at $152.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 9.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.57. LGI Homes has a 1-year low of $80.40 and a 1-year high of $188.00.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. The business had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 32.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 55.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that LGI Homes will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares in the company, valued at $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.40, for a total value of $502,336.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,688. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Third Security LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN acquired a new position in LGI Homes in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,576,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 15.1% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 13,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 22.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 20,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

