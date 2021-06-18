Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Leonardo S.p.a. (OTCMKTS:FINMY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts recently commented on FINMY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Leonardo in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Leonardo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th.

Shares of FINMY stock opened at $4.28 on Tuesday. Leonardo has a fifty-two week low of $2.31 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Leonardo S.p.a. engages in the helicopters, defense electronics and security systems, aeronautics, space, and other businesses in Italy, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It researches, designs, develops, produces, supports, and markets a range of helicopters for commercial, public service, and security and defense applications.

