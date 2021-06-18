Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) Shares Sold by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 45.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,144 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Lennar were worth $115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its holdings in Lennar by 144.3% during the fourth quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 533,773 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,690,000 after buying an additional 315,292 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth about $16,489,000. WD Rutherford LLC purchased a new position in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 171,233 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,053,000 after acquiring an additional 41,764 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $94.65 on Friday. Lennar Co. has a 12-month low of $57.13 and a 12-month high of $110.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.69. The company has a current ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $29.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.49.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 15th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 12.99%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.14, for a total value of $1,001,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,875 shares in the company, valued at $15,108,622.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131 in the last quarter. 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LEN shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Lennar from $91.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.28.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

