LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

LC stock opened at $18.29 on Friday. LendingClub has a twelve month low of $4.32 and a twelve month high of $22.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.87.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. The company had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total transaction of $30,005.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 75,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $962,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $99,984.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 779,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and sold 12,143 shares worth $190,008. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 1st quarter worth $627,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 89,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 24,960 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LendingClub during the 4th quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 82,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares during the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

