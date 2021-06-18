Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Short Interest Up 34.9% in May

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,280,000 shares, a growth of 34.9% from the May 13th total of 1,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 459,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.0 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ:LEGN opened at $38.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.44. Legend Biotech has a 52-week low of $23.41 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.69.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.05. Legend Biotech had a negative return on equity of 85.12% and a negative net margin of 437.14%. Research analysts anticipate that Legend Biotech will post -0.91 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Legend Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $371,000. 19.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEGN. BTIG Research began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Legend Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Legend Biotech from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.40.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in North America and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma.

