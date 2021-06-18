Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited (OTCMKTS:LMPMY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the May 13th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing stock opened at $8.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.08. Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $5.19 and a fifty-two week high of $11.05.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.212 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd.

Lee and Man Paper Manufacturing Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and trades in packaging papers, pulps, and tissue papers in the People's Republic of China, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Packaging Paper, Tissue Paper, and Pulp segments. It offers various pulp products, such as dissolved pulps for use in viscose chemical fibers, bamboo fibers, glass papers, acetate fibers, refined rayons, etc.; unbleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in ecru life papers, environmental table wares, food bags, etc.; and bleached bamboo kraft pulps for use in tissue papers, fine papers, cigarette papers, cup papers, etc.

