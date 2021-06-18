Lawrence E. Golub Buys 5,000 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Stock

Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Chairman Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.54 per share, with a total value of $77,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Lawrence E. Golub also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 9th, Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $79,550.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Lawrence E. Golub bought 5,000 shares of Golub Capital BDC stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.31 per share, with a total value of $76,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.69. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.14 and a 12 month high of $16.22. The company has a current ratio of 5.80, a quick ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.55.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The investment management company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.26. Golub Capital BDC had a net margin of 143.01% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $76.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.46%. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 95.08%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 4,015.7% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Golub Capital BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GBDC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

