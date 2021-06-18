Laura Alber Sells 5,000 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) CEO Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total value of $833,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,721,982.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Laura Alber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Laura Alber sold 25,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.09, for a total value of $4,427,250.00.

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $156.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $171.16. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.52 and a 52-week high of $194.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 60.81% and a net margin of 11.97%. Sell-side analysts predict that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WSM shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Gordon Haskett raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.28.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.4% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Infusive Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 13.5% in the first quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 93.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

