Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $- for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $580 million-620 million.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SWIM shares. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Latham Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Latham Group from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Truist initiated coverage on Latham Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Latham Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.86.

SWIM traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.09. 449 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 576,975. Latham Group has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $34.73.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). As a group, equities analysts predict that Latham Group will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Latham Group news, CFO J Mark Borseth bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $190,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 328,684 shares in the company, valued at $6,244,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Cline purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $950,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 93,000 shares of company stock worth $1,767,000.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

