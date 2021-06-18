Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) Short Interest Update

Landis+Gyr Group AG (OTCMKTS:LGYRF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a drop of 21.1% from the May 13th total of 127,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 111.3 days.

Shares of LGYRF stock remained flat at $$72.55 during trading hours on Friday. Landis+Gyr Group has a one year low of $72.55 and a one year high of $72.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.50.

Landis+Gyr Group Company Profile

Landis+Gyr Group AG provides metering solutions for electricity, heat/cold, and gas utilities worldwide. The company offers digital and prepayment electricity, commercial/industrial and grid, smart gas, heat and water, and stand-alone gas meters; load control devices; system deployment services and managed network services; meter data management software; and advanced grid analytics tools.

