Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Short Interest Update

Lagardère SCA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, a growth of 20.2% from the May 13th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

LGDDF opened at $25.27 on Friday. Lagardère SCA has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $27.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.78.

Separately, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lagardère SCA in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

LagardÃ¨re SCA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: LagardÃ¨re Publishing, and LagardÃ¨re Travel Retail. The LagardÃ¨re Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.

