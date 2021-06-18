Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Purchased by Distillate Capital Partners LLC

Distillate Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 44.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,557 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $2,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,267 shares of company stock worth $2,758,715. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Argus boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $270.69.

LH stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $260.05. The company had a trading volume of 5,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,676. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1 year low of $155.65 and a 1 year high of $280.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $266.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.04.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 EPS for the current year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.