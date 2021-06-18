L Brands (NYSE:LB) Updates Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

L Brands (NYSE:LB) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.800-1.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.19 billion-3.34 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.95 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on LB. KeyCorp increased their price target on L Brands from $59.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L Brands from $84.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group raised L Brands from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price objective on L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised L Brands from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.57.

Shares of NYSE LB traded down $3.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.79. 5,921,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,272,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.74. L Brands has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $71.99.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 137.83% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that L Brands will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. L Brands’s payout ratio is presently 17.34%.

In other news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 5,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $326,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,086,458 shares of company stock valued at $506,868,758. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

