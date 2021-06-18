Kwikswap Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.07 Million (KWIK)

Kwikswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KWIK) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 18th. One Kwikswap Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000417 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Kwikswap Protocol has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar. Kwikswap Protocol has a market cap of $1.07 million and $73,089.00 worth of Kwikswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

GoChain (GO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00007865 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000069 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Meter (MTRG) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00015280 BTC.

About Kwikswap Protocol

Kwikswap Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Kwikswap Protocol’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,023,648 coins. Kwikswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @kwikswapdex

According to CryptoCompare, “KwikSwap is a Swap Protocol with Layer 2 Scaling powered by Ethereum, Polkadot and Plasma / OVM. The Protocol is currently V1 on Ethereum Mainnet and V2 on Polkadot / Plasma team is aiming for deployment approximately at the end of March 2021. KwikSwap allows the creation of token markets, own KWIK token, no need for KYC, features layer 2 scaling and the users always control their funds for a completely decentralized experience. Users can swap, create markets, add liquidity & stake. Users can trade with next to no fees and at lightning speeds. “

Buying and Selling Kwikswap Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kwikswap Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kwikswap Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kwikswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

